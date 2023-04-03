Health Dept concerned about rise in cholera cases in Gauteng

Eleven confirmed cases were recorded in Gauteng, and one person reportedly died.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Health said that it was concerned about the rise in cholera cases.

In total, 11 confirmed cases were recorded in Gauteng.

It was reported that one person died.

"Of course, currently, the cases are detected in Gauteng, especially under the City of Johannesburg in Diepsloot and Ekurhuleni, but that does not mean other provinces are immune,” said the department's Foster Mohale.

"People travel from one province to another, one country to another… and currently our neighbouring countries like Malawi, Zambia, Mozambique and Zimbabwe are battling with an outbreak of cholera."

Mohale said that at least eight of the eleven cases were in the Diepsloot community where two residents travelled from Malawi.

"We suspect that there must be some connection between the two cases from Malawi and the local infection, but so far, our next suspected source of local transmission is the water from the Jukskei River, which is flowing around Sandton and Alexander, and the Klip River, which is flowing around Ekurhuleni."