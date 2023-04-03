Gazetted Eskom exemptions are not a ploy to hide corruption, says Treasury

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana gazetted regulations that exempt Eskom from disclosing irregular and fruitless expenditure in its annual financial statements but National Treasury says the SOE will still be obligated to disclose malfeasance in terms of public finance laws.

JOHANNESBURG - National Treasury Director General Ismail Momoniat said the department's decision to exempt Eskom from disclosing irregular and wasteful expenditures was not a ploy to hide corruption within the utility.

On Friday Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana gazetted new regulations that exempt the embattled utility from declaring wasteful expenditure in its annual financial statements.

This decision has since received backlash from several trade unions and political parties, which described the move as a plot to stop Eskom from being held accountable for malfeasance.

But Momoniat said the utility would still be required to disclose wasteful expenditure in its annual reports as stipulated in the Public Finance Management Act.

"There are no attempts to conceal that expenditure. The annual report will just be audited separately from the financial statements and the reason for this is that if you look at Eskom itself it's already like other SOEs."

