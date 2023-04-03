Five years later, close friend of Madikizela-Mandela still mourns her passing

Lamla Jiyose was one of hundreds who gathered at the Meadowlands Methodist Church on Sunday for a special service to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the struggle icon’s death.

Jiyose was one of hundreds who gathered at the Meadowlands Methodist Church on Sunday for a special service to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the struggle icon’s death.

She died at the Netcare Milpark Hospital in Joburg on 2 April 2018, after a long illness.

Jiyose called Madikizela-Mandela his pillar of strength.

He said that she was a guiding light, especially when it came to family matters.

He also said that her commitment to her community at large was something that inspired him.

He said that he could not believe that it had been five years since her death and said that it was still difficult for him to come to terms with it.

Jiyose described Madikizela-Mandela as straightforward, decisive and dedicated to unity.