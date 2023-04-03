DA will spare no resources in build-up to 2024 elections - George

While an election date hasn't been announced, some political parties have begun preparations for the hotly contested polls.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s federal finance chairperson, Dion George, said that the party would spare no resources in the build-up to the 2024 general elections as the party looks to unseat the governing African National Congress (ANC).

While an election date hasn't been announced, some political parties have begun preparations for the hotly contested polls.

While the party said that its donors were onboard to fund part of its exorbitant election bill, he admitted that the Political Party Funding Act continued to spook some donors.

"It does make it much more difficult for political parties. It has not achieved its objectives but anyway, the DA always complies with the law, so we always make sure we comply. So what I'm doing is working across three financial years to build up towards the elections."

The DA raked in close to R16 million in funding in the first quarter of 2022, with Fynbos Ekwiteit pumping in the most money.

George said that the party's finances were in good shape: "Our finances are looking fine. We have no debt and also we pay all of our bills. We did go through a process of restructuring the organisation - it was necessary to do that and I think the ANC did not do that and I think their overheads are too high. We do run a tight ship and we could basically see the problem coming."

