DA's Meyer denies using farmer murders as ploy for Freedom Front Plus voters

Its federal chairperson denied allegations that the party was using its call for government to launch a Judicial Commission of Inquiry to investigate farm murders as a ploy to steal voters ahead of the 2024 general elections.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) federal chairperson Ivan Meyer denied using farm murders as a ploy to capture Freedom Front Plus voters ahead of the 2024 general elections.

This followed the party’s calls for government to launch a judicial commission of inquiry to investigate farm murders across the country.

The resolution was passed during the DA's national conference at the weekend.

Calls for a national response to farm murders were a key issue in the Freedom Front Plus's 2019 election manifesto, striking a chord with its electorate.

Meyer denied using the emotive issue for votes.

"They don't care so much for all the people - we care for all the people. My heart bleeds every time when a farmer is killed because I see what happens to the farmer,” he said.

“The workers are suffering, the workers are black people that are losing their jobs, losing their income. This has nothing to do with the Freedom Front Plus, this has everything to do with the Constitution."