DA federal chairperson Meyer wants govt to establish inquiry into farm murders

The calls for an inquiry were among more than 40 resolutions up for debate on the final day of the party's conference.

JOHANNESBURG - Re-elected Democratic Alliance (DA) federal chairperson, Ivan Meyer, said that the party wanted government to establish a judicial commission of inquiry into farm murders.

Meyer made the comments on the sidelines of the DA's two-day national conference, which saw new leadership elected by at least 2,000 delegates in Johannesburg on Sunday.

The DA said that government needed to investigate the spate of farm murders across the country, claiming the figures are on the rise.

This is despite a recent report by AfriForum which showed a drop in farm attacks from 415 in 2021 to 333 in 2022.

The report also said that there were 50 farm murders in 2022, compared to 55 in the previous year.

While farm murders account for a small portion of violent attacks in the country, compared to gender-based violence, it remains an emotive issue across the country.

Meyer said that farm murders threatened safety in rural areas and by extension, the agricultural sector.

"Last year, there were 18 black farmers killed in KwaZulu-Natal. This is a tragedy. In any country in the world, the government would have to resign if 18 farmers are killed."

Meyer said that government needed to investigate the underlying issues.

