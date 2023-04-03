CT motorists urged to take vehicles for roadworthy tests ahead of Easter weekend

Motorist were incited to take their vehicles to Brackenfell's Gene Louw Traffic College where services would be conducted by the Provincial Traffic Services personnel.

CAPE TOWN - With the Easter long weekend ahead, Cape Town motorists were encouraged to take their vehicles to Brackenfell's Gene Louw Traffic College for a roadworthy test.

Provincial MEC for Mobility Ricardo McKenzie said that the exercise would be conducted by the provincial traffic services personnel.

READ: Western Cape Road Safety campaign welcomed by motorists ahead of Easter weekend

Though many motorists welcomed the initiative to test their cars for mechanical faults for free, one driver, Collen Abrahams, said that it was a trap.

“I don't think the transgressors are going to be very keen on taking their vehicles to the test point, because they are going to have their license removed."

McKenzie encouraged travellers to be on high alert, as traffic volumes were expected to increase in the province this week.