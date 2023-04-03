AKA shooting: Wish on Florida Road to close down

This comes a few months after rapper AKA and celebrity chef, Tibz were brutally murdered just outside the restaurant.

JOHANNESBURG - The popular restaurant, Wish, on Florida Road in Durban announced on Monday that it would be closing its doors for good on Monday, 10 April.

This comes a few months after rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and celebrity chef, Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane were shot dead outside the restaurant.

Philani Kweyama, also known as Benny Maverick, announced on Instagram that the company was closing. The statement read: “It is with great sadness that we announce the imminent closure of Wish On Florida effective 10th April 2023 – where we will be hosting 'The Last Supper'."

The restaurant is owned by two black entrepreneurs who dedicated the last three years to building a successful black-owned business in Durban, winning Emerging Tourism Entrepreneur at the Durban Tourism Business Awards in 2022.

“We would like to thank the city of Durban for the tremendous support over the last three years – catering to you and the rest of the country has been an absolute joy and your support will forever be engraved on Wish On Florida’s legacy.

“We would also like to thank the various brands and suppliers who’ve been part of the Wish On Florida family since we opened our doors. With very little knowledge of the industry, you walked us through the business of hospitality and delivered exceptional service and for that, we will forever be grateful," Maverick said.

