World Autism Day: GP Health dept says 4 new community centres in the pipeline

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health department said it's in the process of establishing four new community-based centres for children diagnosed with autism, down syndrome and cerebral palsy.

Sunday marks World Autism Day.

The department said there is a need for more of these facilities to ensure that the children diagnosed with the disorder, along with their families receive the necessary support.

It said there are 28 facilities in the province that provide specialised care and consultations with neurologists, orthopaedic surgeons, and child psychologists.

At the same time, the department runs support groups for families within health facilities across the province.

"Parents are taught about their children’s condition, how to manage them at home, coping skills and stress management,” said Gauteng health department spokesperson, Motalatale Modiba.

In Tshwane, community-based centres include Jubilee Hospital, Stanza Bopape and Kgabo, while in Johannesburg parents can get help from centres including Hillbrow, Alexandra, Mofolo and Zola Clinics.

Parents in Ekurhuleni can visit Phola Park, Mary Moodley clinic and Bertha Gxowa therapeutic centre, while those in the west rand can visit Dr Yusuf Dadoo, Carletonville and Leratong hospital, among others.