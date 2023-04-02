Western Cape Education sets aside R68m to support autistic pupils

Education MEC, David Maynier made the announcement on World Autism Day on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department has set aside R68 million rand to improve support for autistic pupils.

It announced this on World Autism Awareness Day on Sunday.

The department said two new schools would be built for pupils with special needs in the current financial year.

Provincial Education MEC, David Maynier, urged ordinary public schools to take extra care of learners with special needs.

“An additional 28 classrooms at existing special schools or full-service schools [will be built] this year. These schools and classrooms will be able to cater for learners with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), with high support needs, and will be able to provide outreach services for public ordinary schools to support learners with ASD with low to moderate support needs."