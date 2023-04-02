Mokonyane on Winnie Mandela: 'Strong, selfless, fearless & always accessible'

Sunday marked five years since Madikizela-Mandela's death, and several events commemorating the late struggle stalwart's life were held.

JOHANNESBURG - A special church service commemorating the life of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela took place in Meadowlands, in Soweto on Sunday.

Sunday marks five years since the death of Madikizela-Mandela, who was South Africa’s first lady and former wife of its first democratically elected president, Nelson Mandela.

Madikizela-Mandela died on 2 April 2018 at the Netcare Milpark hospital in Johannesburg, following a long illness.

Several events commemorating her life and activism are underway on Sunday, including at the Meadowlands Methodist Church.

Some congregants wore ANC t-shirts, some of which were emblazoned with Madikizela -Mandela’s face.

Those in attendance included politicians, including the ANC’s first deputy secretary-general, Nomvula Mokonyane, Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Faith Mazibuko and City of Joburg MMC for Corporate Services, Loyiso Masuku.

Speaking at the end of the service, Mokonyane said Madikizela-Mandela’s legacy continued to live on despite her death.

“Because some of us with all our challenges and imperfections are still there and we believe we can do and fulfill what mama’s wishes were always about women, about young people, about the people of this country,” said Mokonyane.

She would remember the stalwart as a hero, she added.

“[I remember her as] a very strong character, very, very selfless, very fearless and of importance [she] always accessible to people. [She was] a dresser, outspoken, somebody who loved life.”

Earlier today, there was also a wreath-laying service at the Fourways Memorial Park, where the stalwart is buried.

Following the church service, there will be a community gardening initiative.