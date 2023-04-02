Western Cape road safety campaign welcomed by motorists ahead of Easter weekend

But some motorists expressed some ambivalence about whether it would be a successful campaign.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape motorists are happy about the free vehicle testing initiative by the provincial government ahead of the Easter long weekend.



The provincial mobility department is offering free vehicle testing to motorists ahead of next weekend at the Gene Louw Traffic College in Brackenfell until Wednesday.

The department said the initiative was aimed at ensuring safety on the roads as many people will be travelling to their holiday destinations.

Meanwhile, the motorists on Western Cape roads who spoke to Eyewitness News said they welcomed the programme as it would reduce risks and accidents.

“You can drive without knowing that your car has defaults,” said one driver.

"As far as I’m concerned it's going to help reduce the risk; reduce accidents.”

Many people were reluctant to service their cars or test them due to financial constraints, said another driver.



“Mechanics charge a lot for the same things that are simple. So, yes, it's a good idea."

However, another driver, Collen Abrahams, said the initiative was “a trap” for non-roadworthy vehicles.

"I don't think the transgressors are going to take their vehicles to the test point, because they are going to have their licence removed,” he said.