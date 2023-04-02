Five suspected drug dealers killed during shootout with KZN police

KZN police said the syndicate is believed to be behind a spate of shootings and drug-related crimes in the province.

JOHANNESBURG - Five suspected drug dealers were shot dead during a shootout with KwaZulu-Natal police in Morningside on Saturday.

The operation came as the provincial SAPS Anti-Gang Unit continued its manhunt for suspects linked to a murder case where three people including a child were shot and killed more than a week ago in Springfield in Durban.

Police arrested one suspected drug dealer.

Five firearms including three rifles and two pistols, money, and drugs worth an undisclosed amount of money were seized.