Education department estimates 11,000 pupils impacted by Eastern Cape floods

Dozens of schools remain inaccessible due to bridges destroyed in the floods - but the department assured pupils would receive the necessary support.

JOHANNESBURG - The Eastern Cape education department says a catch-up programme has been put in place to help learners who have missed out on school due to the recent floods.

Parts of the province were hit by devastating floods over a week ago, which swept away homes, and caused major damage to infrastructure.

The department said 39 schools and 11,000 school pupils were affected by the floods.

It said that of those schools, 29 were inaccessible due to bridges used to travel to the schools having been destroyed.

Port St Johns was the area most affected by the floods, with President Cyril Ramaphosa visiting the area to assess the extent of the damage last week.

The department said it would ensure that all the learners receive the necessary support.