WC blueprint for good governance, says Winde, as DA sets its sights on Gauteng

MIDRAND - The Democratic Alliance (DA) federal congress is using the Western Cape as a blueprint for what it could achieve if it were to govern in more provinces.

Recently, the party struggled to keep coalitions together in key metros, but its Western Cape delegates said they blazed the trail for the party to do better in national and provincial elections in 2024.

Saturday marks the beginning of the party’s two-day congress in Midrand, where over 2,000 delegates will be electing new leadership.

With the DA’s support in Western Cape firmly entrenched, premier Alan Winde said that his government was showing that the party’s policies could be replicated successfully in other provinces.

“Now we are having to create these environments that we are saying, ‘how do we pull together? How do we end load shedding in a province?’”

The DA’s MEC for Community Safety in Western Cape, Reagen Allen, said that this congress was not only about electing new leaders.

“It is a time when needing to ensure that the DA is not only strong, but only shows South Africans that we are able to govern at a national level, in coalitions in provinces, so I’m quite excited.”

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis addressed delegates, saying the DA was demonstrating in the metro that the party could be one for all South Africans.

Alan Winde, the DA’s only Premier, says there will be discussions over what the Western Cape is doing right and how that can be implemented to other parts of the country.



He says the loadshedding crisis has had a massive impact on government budgets. #DAFederalCongress2023 pic.twitter.com/OfmWtXLZNp ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 1, 2023

Meanwhile, DA Gauteng leader, Solly Msimanga said the province is the next battleground for the party, as it looks to unseat the African National Congress (ANC) in next year’s national and provincial elections.

The party said it wants to extend its provincial foothold beyond the Western Cape – promising safer communities, better rail services, an end to load shedding, and more job opportunities.

Msimanga said the party’s support is at an all-time high, as South Africans register their discontent with a failing ANC government.

Msimanga said he’s consumed by planning for a DA takeover in Gauteng next year.

“Let us be bold. It’s not selfish or arrogant, or self-indulgent to want a government that works in a better future.”

Msimanga said f the DA is able to gain control of Gauteng, its residents will have far greater opportunities to provide for their families.

“There will be no insiders, no jobs if you are card-carrying members, no outsiders, no quotas, no racial discrimination, no gatekeeping...”

Msimanga said a DA government will end load shedding, without expanding its cabinet to achieve this.