Steenhuisen only suitable candidate to lead DA into 2024: KZN chair Macpherson

John Steenhuisen is running against former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse for DA leader.

MIDRAND - Delegates at the Democratic Alliance (DA) federal congress said John Steenhuisen has done enough to warrant a second chance at leading the party.

The country's official opposition party is hosting its federal congress in Midrand this weekend to elect a new leadership structure.

The hotly-contested position of party leader is between Steenhuisen and former Johannesburg mayor, Dr Mpho Phalatse.

Over 2,000 delegates from across the country are expected to attend.

Most of the delegates spoken to at the convention centre said that experience was key.

They said Steenhuisen has paid his dues in the DA, going from a councillor in Durban all the way to a member of Parliament (MP).

On Saturday morning, there seemed to be little support for Phalatse.



At the venue's entrance, there was a John Steenhuisen stand that was manned by two people who were giving away stickers and t-shirts with the party’s current leader’s face on them – with no sight yet of a Phalatse one.

The two-day DA Federal Congress is kicking off today at the Midrand Gallagher Convention Centre.



A councillor from Dutywa, Eastern Cape, Fezeka Mbiko, said Steenhuisen stayed and rebuilt the party, while many leaders left.

“John has worked very, very hard, and he’s an experienced leader.”

KwaZulu-Natal DA chairperson Dean Macpherson said Steenhuisen was the only candidate to lead the party as their presidential candidate in 2024's general elections.

“We have dealt with many of the problems that came out from the 2019 election and now I’m looking forward to seeing how he’s going to take us into [2024’s general elections] and make some bold announcements of how to do so.”

Proceedings on Saturday will be focused on policy and constitutional matters of the DA, while voting for the top six DA positions will take place Sunday morning.