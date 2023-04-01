Govt not meeting 10% wage increase must unite workers across unions - Cosatu

In light of government's refusal to meet a 10% wage demand by public sector unions, Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi called for workers across federations to unite against this decision.

DURBAN - Trade union federation Cosatu (Congress of SA Trade Unions) has called on workers to unite across federations in order strengthen the hand of unions.

Cosatu's president Zingiswa Losi was speaking on the sidelines of an event on Friday that commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Durban workers' strikes of 1973 against low wages, the hardships of migrant labour, and forced removals.

Losi said the 1973 mass action was a success because of unity.

Meanwhile, workers in the public sector continue to say a 10% wage increase would go some way

in responding to the rising cost of living.

But with the government not acceding to this demand, Losi said workers should unite against this.

“The strikes in the public service and the ones that we are seeing currently with workers in the retail sector at Makro and in various areas define the importance of workers' unity,” said Losi.

She said divisions between workers or union members would not support the achievement of workers’ goals.

Losi said the 1973 workers did not even have unions – but united they were able to make gains.