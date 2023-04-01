DA the only alternative for South Africans who've lost faith in the ANC: Gwarube

The DA’s chief whip in Parliament said the country’s ruling party, the ANC, has been a massive contributor to many South Africans' loss of faith in the country’s political system.

MIDRAND - The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) chief whip in Parliament, Siviwe Gwarube, said the party was the only alternative for people who are losing faith in the country’s political system.

Gwarube said the African National Congress (ANC), the country’s ruling party since apartheid ended, has contributed massively to people’s disillusion with politics.

Gwarube was speaking at the DA’s federal congress, which is being held this weekend at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand.

She said the country couldn’t afford for the ANC to win 2024’s general elections.

“They shamelessly stole money meant to provide better healthcare services for people during COVID-19, billions were stolen during state capture - which continues today under president Ramaphosa, and billions have been stolen in local municipalities and metros instead of providing basic services.”

Gwarube said this was a seminal congress for the SA, since the ANC is projected to go below the 50% mark in 2024’s general elections, for the first time since it took reign.

She said the prosperity of the country was closely linked to the growth of the DA as a party.

“This is why need a strong DA, a united DA, and a determined DA. We need a party that will be a viable alternative for the millions of South Africans who are fast losing faith in the political system and in democracy.”