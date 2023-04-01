City Power 'extremely disappointed' by internal staff involved in cable theft

On Friday, the entity announced that six people were caught stealing and vandalising electricity cables. Two of them were City Power contractors, and one was an employee.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg City Power said it would take legal and disciplinary action against employees and contractors who have been implicated in the theft of electricity infrastructure.

At a media briefing earlier this week, City Power CEO Tshifularo Mashava announced that new contractors would be vetted in the future.

Spokesperson, Isaac Mangena expressed the entity's disappointment with the sabotage of City Power by internal officials.

“The City Power contractors will be fired and have their contracts terminated. It is extremely disappointing for us, as these are the people that are entrusted with keeping the lights on, but are the ones who are being found to have contributed to keeping the lights off,” said Mangena.

