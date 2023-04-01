Cape Town police warn e-hailing drivers to avoid Brown’s Farm ride requests

Police said there were numerous incidents of Uber drivers being attacked and robbed in the area.

CAPE TOWN - Police in Cape Town have warned e-hailing drivers to avoid taking trip requests around Brown's Farm, Philippi.

The police said there were numerous incidents of Uber drivers being attacked and robbed in the area.

According to the police, a 51-year-old Uber diver was stabbed to death late 2022, after being lured to a pickup request in Brown's Farm.

Six suspects between the ages of 15 and 17 were also arrested in September 2022, after a related robbery incident in the area.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said most of the victims who fell for the scam didn't even know the area.

“The pattern was observed during a regular analysis of crime by local police for March. The robberies had previously declined after several arrests were effected in the area in September and October 2022."

However, Novela added that robbery incidents went up again.

Meanwhile, online buyers and sellers were also cautioned to stay away from business deals in Brown's Farm.