Workers justified to demand wage increases - Cosatu

Cosatu president, Zingiswa Losi, that with the current high cost of living, workers deserved a 10% wage increase.

DURBAN - Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) said workers were well within their rights to demand a wage increase, especially with the high cost of living.

READ: Public service unions differ on fight over wages

Cosatu is on Friday commemorating the historic strikes that took place in Durban 50 years ago.

In 1973, around 100,000 mainly African workers protested over, among others, low wages, the humiliation of pass laws, and the denial of the right to organise.

However, the trade union federation said that not much had changed regarding labour rights in the country.

Hundreds are gathering at the Durban Curries Fountain to commemorate the workers' strikes that rocked Durban in 1973.

READ: Govt confirms signing of settlement agreement to end Nehawu strike

Cosatu president, Zingiswa Losi, said that 50 years later the issues workers faced then were still being experienced.

“Comrades, workers today in South Africa and across the world continue to remain under siege. They are highly indebted due to poverty wages, they struggle for a right to a living wage to take care of their families.”

She said that with the current high cost of living, workers deserved a 10% wage increase.

“Workers are more justifiable today to demand no less than a double-digit wage increase when the inflation is sitting at 7.2%.”

Losi added that most employers in the country still did not recognise workers' labour rights.