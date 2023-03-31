WC govt announces implementation framework to introduce cannabis in agri sector

Provincial MEC for Agriculture, Ivan Meyer, said the potential size of the cannabis industry in South Africa was R28 billion.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government has announced an implementation framework to introduce cannabis in the province's agricultural sector.

It said the plan launches cannabis as a role player in economic development by creating job opportunities and to alleviate poverty.

According to the government, the plan will formalise the informal producers and processors of cannabis.

Provincial MEC for Agriculture, Ivan Meyer, said the potential size of the cannabis industry in South Africa was R28 billion.

"The plan aims to mainstream the production and agri-processing, secondly to promote cannabis and hemp as a rotational crop in the industry, and also to evaluate measures to protect and to promote the unique Western Cape hemp and cannabis features."

Meyer said the initiative will create about 10,000 to 25,000 job opportunities.