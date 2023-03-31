WC Community Safety dept allocates R745m to combat crime

The department said that murder was of particular concern, and they aim to reduce the murder rate in the province by 50% by 2029.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Community Safety Department said crime, particularly murder is an evil giant plaguing our society and that is why it has set aside more than R745 million this financial year to fight this.

Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen, delivering his budget speech on Wednesday said R350 million will be used to put more boots on the ground to assist the police through its law enforcement advancement plan.

Allen said the plan is focused on reducing the murder rate in the province by 50% by 2029.

The Safety MEC said almost R38 million will also be allocated to various units fighting crime in rural parts of the Western Cape.

He said a further R7 million will go to different community safety forums, like neighbourhood watches and policing forums across the province.

"Our aim is to give effect to the Western Cape Safety plan. This budget is allowing us to direct funds in a manner that will ensure that initiatives and programmes are rolled out across the districts in the province."

Allen said R56 million will also be allocated to the Eastern Cape Liquor Authority to enhance inspections at outlets.