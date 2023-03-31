Tshwane mayor Brink defends reinstating Sutton as finance MMC

The Auditor-General’s report found that during the previous financial year, there were billions of rands and assets unaccounted for in the municipality.

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane executive mayor, Cilliers Brink, has defended his decision to reinstate the MMC for finace, Peter Sutton, despite a damning audit report last year.

The report led to the resignation of Randall Williams as mayor and the firing of the city’s chief financial officer.

Brink has repeatedly said that the main goal for his administration was to get control of the city’s administration.

He said that the adverse audit report was mainly due to manipulated financial statements being presented to the finance MMC, which made political oversight difficult.

"The mistake, if there was one from a political leadership point of view, it was the over-reliance on the officialdom. Experience has clearly taught us that we cannot in all instances rely on the advice of all officials, especially in a city such as Tshwane, especially in light of repeat audit findings that this city simply doesn't have the financial controls in place."