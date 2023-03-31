Sutton: Tshwane given fraudulent finacial statements in previous administration

Finance MMC Peter Sutton was speaking on Friday at Tshwane House, where he was revealed as a member of Cilliers Brink's mayoral committee.

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane Finance MMC Peter Sutton said that the political leadership were given fraudulent financial statements in the previous administration.

Sutton said that this is what led to the city receiving a damning audit report stating that billions of rands in money and assets were unaccounted for in the city.

Sutton was speaking on Friday at Tshwane House, where he was revealed as a member of Cilliers Brink's mayoral committee.

In the Auditor-General’s report for the 2021/22 financial year it said that the quality of financial statements submitted by the Tshwane municipality was poor, unethical and sometimes did not make sense.

While the fallout from that report resulted in the mayor and the chief financial officer leaving the municipality’s employ, Sutton has returned for a second term as the MMC for finance.

Sutton said that the previous administration followed all oversight processes when it came to the handling of financial reports.

He said that a report begins with the respective MMC, then the mayoral committee, council and finally a Section 79 oversight structure.

“But in cases where that information has been fraudulently prepared or misled, we will not be able to detect that from a political structure.”

Sutton said the city was applying some of the recommendations by the Auditor-General to improve their oversight exercises.