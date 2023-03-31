Suspended Malusi Booi won't participate in DA's federal congress - Simmers

Western Cape DA leader Tertuis Simmers said that Booi had finally been served with the intention to suspend papers.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town's axed human settlements mayoral committee member, Malusi Booi, will not take part in the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s federal congress scheduled for this weekend.

This follows his suspension from all political party activities this week.

Simmers said that Booi was given 24 hours to tell the party why it shouldn't suspend him from its political activities.

However, he did not respond.

Simmers explains: "Councillor Booi did make contact with the party. He did acknowledge receipt of our letter which indicated our intention. He never gave reasons why we shouldn't suspend him from all party political activities. As such, with effect from the 29th of March, he has been suspended from all political party activities and he has been informed accordingly."