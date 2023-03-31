Rescued Siberian tiger moved from Muldersdrift to Limpopo wildlife facility

The National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) found the feline in an inadequate enclosure on a private property last week.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents of Muldersdrift can breathe a sigh of relief.

The Siberian tiger that was found in the backyard of a resident there has been darted and safely moved to a wildlife rescue facility in Limpopo.

The National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) found the feline in an inadequate enclosure on a private property last week.

It comes after reports from neighbours who saw it being transported into the neighbourhood.

Upon investigation, it found that the living conditions of the wild cat compromised the safety of surrounding residents and the animal.

The Siberian tiger was darted by a wildlife expert unlike previous incidents where attempts were made to euthanise escaped wildlife by private security companies or law enforcement who were not qualified to do so.

The Gauteng Agricultural department was there to oversee the process.

The NSPCA's Keshvi Nair: "Doctor Peter safely tranquilised the tiger and then performed a full health check, (he) also vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed the tiger before he was loaded for transportation to the sanctuary.”

The department said that the owner was liable for transporting the feline without a permit.

It, however, still has to clarify the charges he will face.

The successful operation comes after the country saw a few incidents of escaped wild cats this year that were shot dead.