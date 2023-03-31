Pistorius denied parole because his sentence only got under way in 2017

JOHANNESBURG - Reasons have emerged for the decision not to grant Paralympian, Oscar Pistorius, parole.

According to a communique issued by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) this week, the sentence Pistorius was ultimately given for Reeva Steenkamp’s murder only got under way in November 2017.

This is why he was denied parole on Friday.

In 2014, a year and a half after he shot Steenkamp in the bathroom of his Pretoria East home, Pistorius was found guilty of culpable homicide and sentenced to five years behind bars.

On appeal, though, his conviction was in 2015 changed to murder.

His sentence was also subsequently increased - first to six years in 2016 and then, following another appeal, to 13 years and five months in 2017.

Pistorius has to serve half of his sentence before he becomes eligible for parole.

There was previously some confusion around when exactly his sentence started and, as a result, when he would become eligible because of the various changes over the years.

In 2021, it was reported that the SCA, which handed down the final sentence, had clarified that the sentence kicked in in 2016.

In a new communique it issued this week, though, the court’s now said it, in fact, only commenced in 2017.

This pushes Pistorius’ eligibility date back and, as a result, the Correctional Services Department has confirmed he was on Friday denied parole.

He’s set to be considered again in August 2024.