New Ekurhuleni Mayor, Ngodwana, commits to regain trust of residents

On Thursday, the African Independent Congress councillor was elected as the new mayor of the metro, after the Democratic Alliance's Tania Campbell was unseated through a vote of no confidence.

JOHANNESBURG - Newly elected City of Ekurhuleni Executive Mayor – Sivuyile Ngodwana – made a commitment to regain the lost trust between residents and the political leadership in the metro.

Ngodwana, a councillor from the African Independent Congress, was elected Ekurhuleni Mayor on Thursday night shortly after Tania Campbell was removed through a vote of no confidence.

The incoming mayor said the new multiparty coalition government, headed by the African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF), had to be better than the previous administration.

He said the reason they rallied together to remove the Democratic Alliance (DA) coalition was due to disgruntled residents who bemoaned a lack of service delivery.

“All what we need to do as this city is to accelerate service delivery to the residents of Ekurhuleni of which they have lost their trust in us as politicians, because you will remember what is happening around the cities. We don’t what to see that happening again here in Ekurhuleni, we will make sure that we stay united.”

A popular criticism that came up against Campbell during a debate of no confidence in her was that she neglected township areas as a mayor – which culminated in the deadly service delivery protests of Tembisa in 2022.

Ngodwana said his administration would be more in touch with the people on the ground and their issues.

"The other reason residents feel neglected is they don’t see their government, they will complain about the issues in the townships, for example, but if I am sitting here in an office in Germiston, I wouldn’t know what is going on outside there. So, we must interact with the resident, you must know the issues and you must not wait for the residents to start protesting.”

Meanwhile, the African National Congress (ANC) Gauteng chairperson, Panyaza Lesufi, said the party was not installing puppet mayors but supported suitably qualified candidates from other political parties.

Lesufi was speaking shortly after the election of Ngodwana as the City of Ekurhuleni mayor.

Ngodwana’s victory, whose party only holds three proportional representation seats in council, was made largely possible by support from the ANC and EFF councillors.

A similar situation also played out in Joburg earlier in 2023 when Al Jama-ah’s Thapelo Amad was elected mayor.

Lesufi added allegations that the ANC was pulling the strings from behind the scenes of councillors were speculation from opposition parties.

“So, a notion therefore, that he was not voted for the people, I think is a wrong notion, it must be dismissed because people elected their representatives and their representatives have exercised their votes and are working together. And also, this illusion that when the other coalition succeeds, it is stability and when the other coalition on the opposite sides succeeds it's instability – it’s a very wrong analysis of problems.”