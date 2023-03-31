Mkhwebane: 'Whatever I do is just blown out of proportion'

CAPE TOWN - Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said that reactions to her reports by the courts had been “blown out of proportion”.

Mkhwebane has also accused the media of being unfair to her while hitting out at judges whom she's accused of sensationalism.

She has been giving evidence in the inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane said judges had a tendency to “sensationalise” when dealing with her and should avoid following a particular narrative.

She was responding to questions from her counsel related to her Sars rogue-unit report which was set aside by the High Court.

The court was also critical of Mkhwebane and her conduct.

"When it comes to me as the Public Protector, a lot of things and a number of things changed and I could pick up that whatever I do is actually just blown out of proportion."

She urged judges to not take media reports too seriously.

"And unfortunately when it comes to me, and I’m still repeating, mainstream media has never been fair to me and they will always perpetuate a narration that manufactures concern."

Mkhwebane continues her evidence which is expected to carry on until next week.