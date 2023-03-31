Majority of public sector unions sign wage deal with govt

More than 53% of unions at the Public Service Negotiating Bargaining Council have signed government's offer. PSA spokesperson, Claude Naicker, confirmed that the deal was binding on all unions that represent public servants.

JOHANNESBURG - The majority of unions in the public sector have signed a two-year wage deal with government following sticky negotiations at the Public Service Negotiating Bargaining Council.

The deal includes the conversion of the current non-pensionable cash allowance into a pensionable salary, estimated at an average of 4.2%.

This would then be added to a 3.3% pensionable salary increase, bringing the average up to a total of 7.5% in the first year.

This includes the Public Servants Association (PSA) and teachers’ union, Sadtu.

The deal was signed in the nick of time, with the 2023/24 financial year set to begin on 1 April.

This means the new offer takes effect immediately.

Public service salaries for the 2024/2025 financial year will be hiked by a projected CPI, capped at 6.5%.

"All the rules make provision that if more than 51% - which constitutes the majority - then it becomes a binding agreement, even on those parties that have not signed it at all."

Meanwhile, Nehawu still refuses to budge, accusing government of reneging on the 2022/2023 ceasefire agreement which ended the disruptive strike at healthcare facilities earlier this month.