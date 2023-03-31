Joburg Water calls for patience as it restores water supply to Yeoville

This follows a water outage in the area after the pump burst on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Yeoville residents can expect to have running water later on Friday after a water pump that burst there on Thursday, saw water gushing down the streets around their tower.

The pump burst came amid water outages in the Yeoville tower zone which affected inner city areas like Westcliffe, Parktown, Bertrams and Bezuidenhout Valley.

Joburg Water said that water supply was restored to the pump station on Thursday already.

UPDATE: Operations resume at Johannesburg Water's Yeoville reservoir

It said that water tankers would stay on site until the system was fully back online.

The utility's Nombuso Shabalala: "The entity's technical teams have since managed to drain water from the pump station and one pump is now operating. Although water supply has been restored, we appeal to customers to be patient as it usually takes a few hours for the system to fully recover and for the water supply to be restored to households."