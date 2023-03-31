It's hard to predict when repo rate hikes will end, says Sarb governor Kganyago

Thursday’s 50 basis points hike by the central bank marked to ninth repo rate increase since November 2021.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said it was difficult to estimate how many more repo rate increases were on the cards.

The central bank hiked the repo rate by 50 basis points on Thursday, bringing it up to 7.75% and making it the ninth increase since November 2021.

The prime lending rate has ticked up to 11.25% - making it more knotty for consumers who are already cash-strapped.

Kganyago said that on the domestic front, stubborn inflation and crippling load shedding were the main drivers of the increase.

READ: Fuel, food & power prices a concern for Sarb as it tries to lower inflation

But he added that global factors did not make the decision any easier.

"As we enter the second quarter of the year, sticky inflation, sluggish growth and now elevated financial stability risks mark the global economy.

“Despite somewhat better growth outcomes in the first months of the year, we see no material easing of difficult global economic conditions."

With harsh economic conditions expected to persist, Kganyago said it might be too soon to tell when the rate cycle hike would end.

"If we only knew the top, we would be able to tell you how far we are from the top. Problem is, there are so many moving parts: foreign interest rates, foreign inflation imported into our rand, our own idiosyncrasies with our own inflation, volatility in the financial markets, financial instability in the regional banks in the US."