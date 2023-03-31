Fuel price decrease on the cards for April, says AA

It said that diesel was expected to drop by around 78 cents a litre, and paraffin by R1.39. The AA said that the petrol price had also now stabilised, with slight changes expected next Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Automobile Association (AA) said that unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund showed that all grades of fuel were set to decrease, with notable changes for diesel and illuminating paraffin.

It said that according to the latest figures, 95 octane was expected to decrease by one-and-a-half cents a litre, while 93 is expected to go down by 4 cents a litre.