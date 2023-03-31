Fidelity offers R100k to anyone with information on Thabo Bester's whereabouts

Fidelity Services Group is baying for the blood of the so-called Facebook rapist, saying he should be re-arrested and convicted.

JOHANNESBURG - Private security company Fidelity on Friday announced a R100,000 reward for anybody with information that would lead to the arrest and conviction of the so-called Facebook rapist, Thabo Bester.

“Help us bring this criminal to book. We are offering R100 000 to anyone who can provide us with information that leads to the successful arrest and conviction of Thabo Bester, otherwise known as the 'Facebook rapist’,” Fidelity Services Group posted on Facebook.

Bester is on the run following a fire in his cell at the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2022. In the wake of the fire, a body initially believed to be that of Bester was discovered.

It would later come to light that it was not him but an entirely different person.

His whereabouts are unknown and G4S security is no longer managing the privately-run facility in Bloemfontein.

Fidelity provided no further details on its reward post on Facebook, with some social media users suggesting that the private security company should offer a higher reward.