Every RDP house govt builds to have solar panels, promises Kubayi

Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi announced policy changes aimed at fast tracking, among other things, government's response to disasters.

CAPE TOWN - Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said that every RDP house that government would be building from now on would have solar panels to help mitigate the impact of load shedding.

Kubayi announced policy changes aimed at fast tracking, among other things, government's response to disasters.

The minister said that the changes would come into effect from 1 April.

Minister Kubayi said that she understood that many people were still waiting for their houses, and many were still living in informal settlements that lacked basic services such as water and sanitation.

[WATCH]



Minister Kubayi says starting from tomorrow, RDP houses that government builds will be fitted with solar panels to help mitigate the impact of loadshedding. The Minister says she understands that the housing issue in South Africa is very concerning pic.twitter.com/9Cz8t5VHxD ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 31, 2023

She said that they also had a plan to protect the homes of people living with disabilities from being broken into.

Kubayi said that all the houses built for people with disabilities would be fitted with burglar bars.

"Because we've received quite a lot of complaints that they're attacked. People come in and break into their houses because they know that they're vulnerable and they're not able to defend themselves."

Kubayi added that government was committed to ensuring that people got what was due to them.

EMERGENCY HOUSING RELIEF

The minister also said that municipalities and provinces would no longer have powers to provide emergency housing relief to victims of natural disasters.

She said that this meant that from 1 April, the supply of building kits and temporary accommodation would be the responsibility of the national government.

The minister said that discussions held with National Treasury led to this decision.

Kubayi said that they believed that government's response to disasters would be more effective when managed at national level.

"We also realised that the method of allocation of funds amongst the provinces was sub-optimal as some provinces are more prone to disasters than others. This also means that the emergency funds will be available for deployment to affected areas at the time of need rather than being appropriated to a province or municipality that does not experience a disaster during the financial year."

However, Kubayi said that provinces and municipalities were still expected to attend to victims who had yet to be assisted in previous disasters.

"Meaning the national management will not be retrospective, it will only start from the 1st of April going forward. So, all disasters in the past, provinces and municipalities still have to deal with them."