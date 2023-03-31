Eskom jumps to stage 4 power cuts due to capacity constraints

The utility said that load shedding would, however, be reduced to stage three on Saturday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has announced that stage four load shedding has been implemented with immediate effect, due to capacity constraints at some power stations.

The utility said that load shedding would, however, be reduced to stage three on Saturday morning.

In the last two weeks, the utility managed to increase its energy availability factor which had kept the country between stages one and two.

The utility's spokesperson, Menzi Mngomezulu: "Over the past 24 hours, two generating units were returned to service at Lethabo and Medupi power stations. In the same period, a generating unit each at Matimba, Matla and Hendrina power stations were taken offline for repairs."