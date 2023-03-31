DCS must expedite takeover of privately-run prisons, says Ntshavheni

The Minister in the Presidency said those involved in the escape of convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester's must account.

CAPE TOWN - Minister in The Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni urged the Department of Correctional Services to move with speed and take back control of privately-operated prisons.

This followed the brazen escape of convicted Facebook rapist and murderer Thabo Bester from the Mangaung Correctional Centre - which security company G4S operated.

“It’s a correctional centre operated by G4S, and we’ve instructed that the two centres operated by the private companies must be taken over as speedily as possible.”

Ntshavheni said Cabinet also called for the quick arrest of Bester and those involved.

She briefed the media on Cabinet’s meeting on Thursday.

The minister said the government was embarrassed that someone like Bester could escape and continue to remain at large.

Ntshavheni pointed out that those implicated should face the full might of the law.

“Everybody who was involved in assisting or aiding him [Thabo Bester] or who was negligent in any form and manner must face consequences, including those dismissed from Correctional Services Centre.”

Correctional Services already made management changes at the prison facility and will appear before Parliament on Tuesday.

