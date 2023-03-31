DA reiterates call for devolution of policing powers to metros ahead of congress

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said it has been calling for the devolution of policing powers to local metros in order to tighten security measures amid a crime crisis in the country.

This is as the party is gearing up for its national elective conference this weekend, where federal leader John Steenhuisen and federal council chairperson Helen Zille will be running for re-election in their respective positions.

Party spokersperson, Solly Malatsi has also put his name in the hat for the deputy federal chairperson position.

Malatsi said the South African Police Service (Saps) is inefficient.

Malatsi said visible policing should be managed on a smaller scale to allow criminal intelligence to focus on smaller scales.

“Crime detection, the gathering of evidence that could result in successful prosecutions is the weakest link, simply because the quality of evidence gathering is poor.”

He said Saps shouldn't be solely responsible for responding to every crime.

“The reality is that the limited resources in Saps make it very difficult, for instance, to have secure communities because the police are overburdened and equally undertrained for the massive task that there is. So, there’s a direct correlation between the lack of sufficient policing and even crime just across the country.”

