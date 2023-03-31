Cilliers Brink promises not to hesitate to remove underperforming MMCs

On Friday, the new Tshwane mayor announced his 10 MMCs from the DA, ActionSA, and Freedom Front Plus, and one from the IFP.

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane Executive Mayor Cilliers Brink said he won’t hesitate to remove any underperforming members of the mayoral committee (MMC) from his mayoral committee.

On Friday morning, Brink announced his 10 MMCs which include five councillors from the Democratic Alliance (DA), two each from ActionSA and Freedom Front Plus, and one from the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).

There are also three councillors who returned from the previous administration: the MMC for Finance, Peter Sutton, MMC for Community Safety, Grandi Theunissen, and MMC for Health, Rina Marx.

Brink said he wants their MMCs to be more hands on in all aspects of their departments.

He said a failure of the previous administration was that MMCs took as gospel the reports they received from municipality officials.

The new mayor said he wants the MMCs to be more inquisitive of reports that end up on their desks, ask the hard questions, and be on the ground to see things for themselves.

Brink said the main agreement of the DA-led multiparty coalition is that all MMCs will be subject to a performance assessment review.



“If I run into a situation where either a member of my own party or members of the other party of the coalition are not performing, and it reflects badly on us and it affects the performance of government, we will certainly have to take up that conversation and say this is not working for us.”

Brink also defended his decision to re-instate Sutton.

This is despite the municipality receiving a damning audit report that led to the resignation of former mayor Randall Williams and the firing of the city’s chief financial officer.