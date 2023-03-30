Yeoville hit by flooding after reservoir water pump bursts

Yeoville and other areas around the city have been affected by ongoing water outages in recent weeks, however, on Thursday morning the residents had to watch it pour down the street for hours.

JOHANNESBURG - Some Joburg residents in the inner city have woken to flooding Thursday morning after a water pump burst from the Yeoville reservoir gushing water into the surrounding areas.

#JWCustomerNotice No water in parts of Yeoville, Bertrams and Bezuidenhout Valley ^K pic.twitter.com/rsCSCeIysO ' Johannesburg Water (@JHBWater) March 30, 2023

It's understood that residents attempted to fill buckets with overflowing water in attempts to save the precious resource.

Meanwhile, Joburg Water said that technicians were on site and were monitoring water levels.

Joburg Water's Nombuso Shabalala: "Certain areas in the Yeoville tower have had no water to intermittent supply and these areas include Yeoville, Berea, Bezuidenhout Valley, Parktown, Westcliff, and parts of Linksfield. However, arrangements for alternative water supply will be made for the Yeoville tower zone."