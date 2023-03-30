WC top cop Patekile says corruption in the police force won't be tolerated

This follows the arrest of six flying squad members in Maitland on Tuesday in relation to corruption.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile said that corruption within their ranks would not be tolerated.

Six flying squad members who were arrested for corruption in Maitland on Tuesday are expected to appear in court on Thursday.

They are accused of seizing boxes of abalone from suspects without making any arrests or handing in the abalone as evidence.

They are also accused of having corrupt relationships with drug dealers and helping them by escorting drugs using police cars.

Patekile said they were making inroads in sniffing out all the bad apples within the police.

"The sad thing is that you've got families that now must bear the brunt now. So, what we're saying is that maybe you should also protect your family by doing the right thing."