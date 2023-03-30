WC govt to spend almost R30bn on education in 2023

Western Cape MEC David Maynier said education had the biggest budget in the provincial government.

CAPE TOWN - A whopping nearly R30 billion will be spent on education in the Western Cape in 2023.

Education MEC, David Maynier, brought this to light when he delivered his budget speech in the Provincial Legislature on Wednesday.

He said that the department was taking action to reverse learning losses, expand access to education and support pupils with special needs.

We need to improve support to learners with special needs, so to #GetTheJobDone, we will spend an additional R135 million this year to improve support to learners with ASD and profound intellectual disabilities in the Western Cape.



We will spend a massive R29.55 billion on education this year – an increase of R1.38 billion from last year which makes it the biggest budget of any department in the provincial government!



"We will spend a massive R29.55 billion, which is an increase of R1.38 billion compared to last year [2022], making the education budget the biggest budget of any department in the provincial government. This is a clear indication of the value that we place on education."

Maynier said his department aimed to deliver no less than 21 new and replacement schools for occupation by the start of the 2024 academic year - which is three times the number of schools built in 2022.

The MEC also shone the spotlight on school safety setting aside just over R76 million on securing placements for learners.