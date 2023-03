Thabo Bester escape an 'embarrassing situation', says govt

Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza | Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said that the government was 'embarrassed' by convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester’s prison escape. She said that Cabinet had called on the Department of Correctional Services to start the process to take back control of correctional facilities contracted out to private companies like G4S.