Repo rate hiked by 50 basis points to 7.75%

JOHANNESBURG - The Reserve Bank has increased the repo rate by a whopping 50 basis points, bringing it up to 7.75.

This is double what some economists had predicted, making it the ninth consecutive increase since November 2021.

The central bank's monetary policy committee held a series of meetings this week before announcing their decision on Thursday afternoon.

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said that high inflation, persistent load shedding, global geopolitical tensions, as well as elevated global price levels were the main drivers of the latest hike.

"Against this backdrop, the MPC decided to increase the repurchase rate by 50 basis points to 7.75% per year, with effect from the 31st of March 2023. Three members of the committee preferred the announced increase. Two members preferred a 25 basis points increase. The revised repurchase rate is now less accommodative and is more consistent with the current view of risks to inflation. The aim of the policy is to anchor inflation expectations more firmly around the mid-point of the target band and to increase the confidence of attaining the inflation target sustainably over time."

