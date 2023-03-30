Ramaphosa denies govt is shielding ministers from load shedding

Ramaphosa told the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) during a question and answer session that facilities that provided essential services were the ones being prioritised by Eskom.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has denied that government is prioritising and shielding ministers from load shedding.

Ramaphosa told the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) during a question and answer session that facilities that provided essential services were the ones being prioritised by Eskom.

He’s also shown faith in his newly appointed electricity minister, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, saying that he’d "hit the ground running" as he tried to address the power crisis.

Democratic Alliance NCOP delegate Delmaine Christians questioned President Ramaphosa on how millions were being spent to shield ministers from load shedding.

"Can the president please inform the country why his government is prioritising the provision of uninterrupted power supply to ministers and deputy ministers?"

But Ramaphosa denied this, saying that key facilities were the ones that were being prioritised.

"Our hospitals, as I was saying, and our various other entities or places that provide essential services are being prioritised."

Ramaphosa also placed his bets behind Ramokgopa to bring the country out of the darkness.

"He’s been having deep discussions not only with managers but with workers, as well as trade unions and engineers and through this, we should be able to see the light, literally the light at the end of the tunnel."