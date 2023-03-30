President Cyril Ramaphosa returns to Parliament for Q&A session

Cyril Ramaphosa appeared before the National Assembly where he answered questions relating to domestic issues faced by the country three weeks ago.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa is due to face another grilling session in Parliament on Thursday when he appears before National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

Ramaphosa appeared before the National Assembly three weeks ago where he was questioned on rising crime and downsizing his Cabinet that has since grown in numbers.

On Thursday, Ramaphosa will make another return to Parliament but will face questions from the provinces represented in the upper house.

The president is expected to field a different set of questions from NCOP delegates on issues including the impact of load shedding on service delivery as well as the country’s greylisting by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Ramaphosa will again have to address concerns about the size of his Cabinet like he did during his National Assembly question session.

The Freedom Front Plus’s Fannie du Toit representing the North West will ask Ramaphosa whether the size of his recent Cabinet reshuffle is in the best interest of the country, taking into account that the fiscus can no longer afford it.

The country’s grey listing by the FATF will also come under discussion and whether the government had made any progress in implementing urgent steps to address concerns identified by the force.