Ntshavheni dodges Putin arrest question, says SA not pulling out of ICC

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni was addressing a post-Cabinet briefing on Thursday where she remarked on the International Criminal Court (ICC)’s warrant of arrest on Putin for war crimes.

CAPE TOWN - Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said that Cabinet could not comment on whether South Africa would arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin or not.

Ntshavheni was addressing a post-Cabinet briefing on Thursday where she remarked on the International Criminal Court (ICC)’s warrant of arrest on Putin for war crimes.

Putin is expected in the country in August to attend the 15th BRICS Summit in Durban.

Ntshavheni said that Cabinet had not received a legal submission on how to handle the matter.

"We cannot talk about what are the factors that we are considering as yet because we don’t have the submission, as Cabinet, on the matter. When we receive the submission, we will then deal with the matters and update accordingly."

Ntshavheni also said that the country had abandoned its plans to pull out of the ICC.

"You will recall that South Africa had started to table a bill which was in Parliament for the withdrawal from the ICC. The governing party went to its national conference and took a resolution not to withdraw and that bill has subsequently been withdrawn from Parliament, I think three weeks ago."