NSPCA rescues Siberian tiger from poor conditions on Muldersdrift property

The Siberian tiger was found living in an inadequate enclosure in a residential neighbourhood, and was rescued after tipoffs of it being transported.

JOHANNESBURG - Another exotic big cat has been found living in poor conditions in a residential area in Johannesburg.

Last week, the National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) received reports from Muldersdrift residents about a Siberian tiger that was seen being transported onto a private property in the neighbourhood.

Upon investigation, the NSPCA found the tiger living in an enclosure that was inadequate, according to captivity regulations.

A Siberian tiger found living in poor conditions in Muldersdrift was rescued by the NSPCA. Picture: Supplied

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, which regulates wildlife regulations, also found the owner did not own a travel permit for the big cat.

“The NSPCA wasted no time in sending a team of inspectors out to investigate, and found that the tiger was being kept under conditions that compromised both the wellbeing of the animal as well as the people living in the area,” said NSPCA spokesperson Keshvi Nair.

The department has since indicated that charges will be laid against the tiger owner for breaking wildlife travel permit laws.