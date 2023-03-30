NGO Ndifuna Ukwazi accuses CT law enforcement of harassing homeless people

The NGO said that a group of officers harassed and burned money belonging to some people living along Tenant Street in District Six.

CAPE TOWN - Advocacy group, Ndifuna Ukwazi, is accusing City of Cape Town law enforcement officers of violating the rights of people living along Tenant Street in District Six.

The NGO said that a group of officers harassed and burned money belonging to some people living there.

It said hat this was in violation of a court order.

The group said that the officers had violated a court order issued against the city in 2020 to protect the belongings of the people living on the streets.

Ndifuna Ukwazi attorney, Danielle Louw, said that the NGO was taking legal advice on how to proceed.

"What we have been seeing happening is that law enforcement is continuously still harassing. You see, they are going to the community time and time again, haunting the community, they are harassing the community. When they do deal with the community, they are very disrespectful to the community."

Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town has denied the allegations.

It said that its law enforcement officers were part of a broader operation that involved the police responding to criminal activity in the area.

Eyewitness News has reached out to Western Cape police for comment but are yet to receive a response.